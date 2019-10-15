Firemen’s Park in Marshall will soon be the home field for the Sun Prairie Home Talent League Red Birds. Beginning next season, the Sun Prairie team will play their home games in Marshall it was announced at the Oct. 8 village board meeting.
This is due to the availability of their Sun Prairie home field, said Marshall Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Millner.
“They like playing here,” he said.
The Red Birds are losing their Sun Prairie location, Ashley Field, which has been renovated to be the city’s football field,
With both Marshall and Sun Prairie’s Home Talent League teams playing at Firemen’s Park, Millner said he will try to keep both groups from having a home game on the same day. The only instance this may not work is in case there is an umpire shortage.
Marshall Farmers’ Market Coordinator Scott Michalek said the market may consider relocating downtown not only because there is more traffic, but to avoid any potential hazards from the baseball league.
“From the insurance standpoint (baseballs flying), it makes me uneasy,” he said.
In continuing to address the market, Michalek said 20 vendors and five civic groups participated in the 2019 farmers market. He noted the downtown area would be more marketable, and he would like to see three sandwich boards directing people to the market.
No decision has been made about the proposed location.
He said that the proposed dates for the 2020 Farmers’ Market is May 27 to Oct. 4.
Returning to the topic of the village’s parks Millner said due to the more than usual amount of rain in the spring and fall, repairs were needed to repair the outfield at Converse Park. The board approved spending of $10,000 from the park's general reserve funds to level the outfield.
“Converse and the outfields really took a big hit with all of the water,” said Millner. “When we get a lot of rain, some spots are five to six inches deep. … Grass is not growing because of how low some spots are.”
The conditions of the fields resulted in the cancellation of several games. Millner said if there is a similar rainfall as this year, it could prove difficult to use the field.
“I want to do it now,” he said.
Millner said the cost would cover a 75 by 75 foot area, put in new topsoil, grade it off so the water runs off the field and to put sod on. “It (the $10,000) will take care of both fields at about 78 cents per square feet,” he said.
Other board action:
• The Department of Public Works gave a presentation regarding the village’s existing solar panels. The department personnel said they support fully repairing the panels. They said there may be additional cost to this option, it takes the least amount of time to close out the new expenses and the initial debt for the project. The total cost with the 10 percent contingency is $8,140. The village will pay for the repairs in the 2020 budget.
• The board discussed replacing the east and west alley replacement from South Pardee Street to South Beebe Street. The item will be placed a priority list and see where it fits in with the other repairs.
• Police Chief John Nault reminded residents to lock their vehicles and homes, and to not leave their garage door openers in their vehicls after a rash of burglaries earlier this month.
• Village Administrator Adam Ruechel said there will be a public hearing for the 2020 proposed budget Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the council room of the Village Municipal Building; the budget will be voted on at the board meeting following the public hearing. It can be viewed on the village website at www.marshall-wi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.