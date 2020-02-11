The Waterloo City Council approved 2020 parks capital improvements contracts for Firemen’s Park baseball field renovations, park entry masonry repairs and sanitary sewer repairs during Thursday’s regular council meeting.
“The total that (Waterloo Parks Coordinator) Gabe (Haberkorn) has for all three of the projects was $145,000 and all three of these combined put him at $24,000 under budget,” Mayor Jeni Quimby said.
Tower Sports LLC of Collins was approved for baseball field renovations in the amount of $49,585; Bettcher Masonry Restoration of Sun Prairie was approved for entry masonry repairs in the amount of $17,360; and Krause Excavating of Markesanwas approved for sanitary sewer repairs in the amount of $54,053.
Skalitzky Sod Farms, LLC of Waterloo has made a donation for the baseball field retiling and outfield renovations and the field will be renamed in the near future.
The council also approved a contract to Forest Landscaping and Construction, Inc. of Lake Mills in the amount of $913,065 for 2020 street and utility improvements.
Street improvements to Rood Avenue and new construction to Bluegrass Trail are slated to begin in March.
“The (Public Works and Property) committee heard from (city engineer) Mitch Leisses earlier this evening and addressed questions and his recommendation is part of the packet. The recommended contractor has served as the city’s contractor for the prior two street projects and so they are very familiar with the firm,” said Clerk/ Treasurer Mo Hansen.
Quimby shared with council members that new Christmas decorations have been purchased to replace the current decorations that are more than 20 years old, weigh 80 pounds each and not energy-efficient.
Additionally, due street improvements/constructions over the years, the current light poles cannot properly accommodate the existing decorations.
Quimby noted $3,000 had been budgeted to partially cover the costs of new decorations and that a matching fund by Waterloo Utilities and Wisconsin Public Power, Inc. (WPPI) brought the total to $6,000.
In the late 1990s, the late Hank Holley and his wife, Karen Holley, had donated $10,000 toward the soon to be retired Christmas decorations in memory of Karen’s sister, Geraldine Bossa.
“I gave Karen Holley a courtesy call to thank her for the past donation and to let her know what was going on and that the decorations were going to be retired,” Quimby said.
Quimby shared with Karen Holley that the new LED energy-efficient decorations would be similar to the soon-to-be-retired decorations with the exception of a white candle displayed in the middle instead of the current red candle. The white candles will match new banners that will also be purchased to coordinate with the new decorations.
Upon hearing of the Christmas decorations update, Karen Holley offered a $5,000 donation towards the new decorations.
“That was very sweet. Her (Karen Holley’s) family has done quite a bit for us,” Quimby said.
In other business, the council:
• With the exception of an abstaining vote by Alderman Ron Griffin, approved a resolution for the sale of municipal land located at 196 Schultz St. in the amount of $3,800 to Lee Columbus.
“The particular partial is immediately east of the electric substation on the 200 block of South Monroe Street which is basically Schultz Street,” Hansen said.• Tabled a resolution regarding 2019 financial carry over approvals until later in the month.
Quimby shared with the council that Jesus Burgos, director of the Waterloo CATV board, will be purchasing a smart television that will display information for city officials and meeting attendees to view during meetings.
