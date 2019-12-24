As the Portland Town Board adopted the municipality’s 2020 budget Thursday, it also amended the 2019 budget to reflect higher than budgeted expenses and revenues.
One of the more significant expenses was snow removal; initially the board approved $60,000 but for 2019, the town spent an additional $4,250 on the expense.
The 2019 numbers did see lower than expected expenses in several categories including conservation and development, recycling, solid waste disposal, and other financing uses. The other financing uses line item went from $4,000 to $225. Clerk Nancy Thompson said the number was adjusted because the town only needed to pay one tax adjustment and a few dog license overpayments.
On the income side, there was a notable increase in other taxes — $1,550 more to be exact for a total amount of $2,500.
The money brought in for licenses and permits was less than anticipated by $2,900 for a total of $9,600.
Additionally, the estimated year-end balance increased from $10,700.01 in the original 2019 budget to $15,413.19 in the amended budget.
During the meeting, the board also:
• Went into closed session to discuss pending litigation involving the town. No action was taken on the discussion items.
• Approved a proposal from DPL Maintenance LLC for snow removal at the town’s recycling center at the cost of $110 per hour prior to worker’s compensation insurance withholding.
• Appointed Angela Byers-Kranz to the plan commission, Bob Haseleu and Ricky Gentz to the board of appeals, and 10 poll workers.
• Agreed to continue its membership of the Town Advocacy Council.
