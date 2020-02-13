The Wisconsin primary election is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Marshall voters will have the option to cast their ballots in two races while Waterloo and the surrounding towns will have a say in one race.
Anyone who resides in the Marshall School District, which includes the Town of Medina, will be asked to select two of the six candidates to be on the April 7 ballot. Those running for the two open seats are Staci Abrahamson, Justin E. Rodriguez, Eli Bauer, Jill Misiewicz, Christie Eilders, and Eric Armstrong. None of the candidates are incumbents.
The other choice on the ballot, open to all qualified local voters, is for state Supreme Court Justice. Incumbent Daniel Kelly is running for re-election with challengers Edward Fallone and Jill Karofsky. Two contenders will emerge from the primary to run in April for the single open seat. The seat carries a 10-year term.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must show a photo ID in order to complete a ballot.
