Voters who reside in area 3 of the Waterloo School District will have the chance to determine who of four school board candidates will serve in three seats up for election. Newcomer Kate Lewandowski will face incumbents Matt Schneider, who was appointed to fill the opening created in the fall with the resignation of then-board president Bobbi Forman, Susan Quamme, and long-time board member Nancy Thompson.
The Waterloo School Board election will occur Tuesday, April 7. Karen Stangler, who represents area 1, will be on the ballot as well; she is running unopposed.
Q: What two skills or traits do you have that will allow you to contribute to effective board operations as a whole?
Lewandowski: I am a teacher. I understand how policy decisions made by a school board affect students in the classroom. I know how to collaborate effectively, and I am an advocate for students and families. I am also hard-working and detail-oriented. I will seek input from families and community members, do my research, and ask the tough questions so that we make the best decisions for students.
Schneider: The two skills or traits I bring to the table are a relentless work ethic and diversified background in business management. I believe that my professional experience in all facets of the business world will help make the board more effective and well rounded. I believe a committed board member must be ready to put in the time required to be effective and I am very much so up for the task.
Quamme: I believe I have strong leadership skills and I am a good team player. I have an understanding of when it is necessary to lead a team as well as when it is best to allow others to lead me.
Thompson: Through my post-secondary education, demonstrated leadership on a variety of regional and state boards, and teaching and school board experience, I have developed strong communication and problem-solving skills. I’m not hesitant to respectfully request critical data or other information or to ask the “hard questions” which need to be answered when addressing any particular issue. At the same time, I pride myself on being a good listener--not one who merely “hears” but one who truly listens to understand and who respects and values differing viewpoints. I bring a broad perspective from which to consider issues and conscientiously consider advantages and disadvantages of possible options prior to reaching any decision. It’s through such open and respectful communication and thorough consideration of alternatives that board consensus on the best course of action in addressing any issue can be reached and supported by all board members.
Q: Other than budget concerns, what do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district and what will you do to address it?
Lewandowski: Mental health needs are the biggest challenge facing our school district. Did you know that 1 in 6 kids, ages 6 — 17, suffer from a mental health disorder, and nearly half of these students do not receive counseling or treatment from a mental health professional (JAMA Pediatrics, 2019)? Looking at that in our schools, that’s three to four students per class who are affected. These students are more likely to perform poorly, bully others, receive bullying, disrupt class, hurt themselves, abuse drugs, and threaten school safety. This is especially concerning in an age where seemingly everything ends up online. This issue needs to be prioritized when making fiscal decisions.
Schneider: The biggest challenge facing the district, in my opinion, is the enhancement of our educational setting. We currently are in the midst of a great facilities upgrade and need to bolster the learning culture in the school. The board, administration, parents, and community must work together to improve and maintain a great learning environment for all of the students in the Waterloo School District. Proper communication and transparency throughout the organization is key. A board member can address this by being a contributing member, and I can do my part as a community member, parent, and hopefully a board member.
Quamme: I think the greatest challenge is communication. I hope to help address this by serving as a connection between the district and the community.
Thompson: The biggest challenge always is preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. We need to utilize available resources in the ways that will most effectively create the best learning atmosphere and education program designed to enable ALL students to build a strong foundation for their future education, work experiences, and lives as productive citizens. To accomplish that, the District can never be content with the status quo or with doing things as we’ve always done them. Instead, we must be forward-looking and visionary. We must continually track, interpret, and use local data and societal trends in making necessary adjustments to curricular offerings, teaching strategies, expectations, and policies. In addition, since our graduates will compete with others from throughout the world, we must prepare all students to work cooperatively, creatively solve problems, and effectively communicate with others.
Q: What do you believe the district can do to recruit and retain talented staff?
Lewandowski: As a Nationally Board Certified Science Teacher, I am one of those talented staff. I can tell you that these employees are looking for school districts where administrators seek more input from and act on the recommendations of staff to make them feel like valued members of the community. Talented staff are looking for schools where current staff members’ talents are already valued — and showcased through things like teacher-led professional development. Talented staff are also looking for a community that is striving to do what is best for students, even when it’s not comfortable or easy. Talented staff will stay where they are supported, with praise and critical feedback, as they rise to new challenges. And, just like a small town, everyone in education talks, so if you build it, they will come.
Schneider: The district can recruit and retain staff by creating the optimal learning environment. Again proper communication and benefits to teachers are key. A work environment which provides a positive teaching experience and a career path for new teachers will be a great retention tool. The community can also assist in this retention as we welcome new teachers as they acclimate to the area. The district has a history of long tenured teachers, and my hope is that this trend continues.
Quamme: This is truly an issue across our state. I believe the best way to recruit and retain staff is to remain competitive in this market.
Thompson: We have a great district, staff, and student body and everyone needs to positively promote that. Besides considering information garnered from exit interviews, we need to maintain a welcoming, safe teaching/learning environment--one in which staff feel comfortable in suggesting needed District changes and confident that their suggestions will be seriously considered. We need to engage staff in decision-making whenever possible and give them the flexibility to “take risks”--to implement new strategies and classroom activities designed to increase student engagement and achievement. We need to provide ongoing professional development and continually acknowledge and highlight personal and classroom achievements. We also need to provide salaries and benefits comparable to those received by others in similar circumstances. Prospective and current staff need to see and “feel” District support for public education and for them as professionals.
Q: If elected to the board, what would your top two priorities be and why?
Lewandowski: My top priority will be building relationships with staff, students, families, and community members. If I am representing you, then I need to better understand you, your relationship to the school district, and what matters most to you. When I am collaborating with the rest of the school board members to craft policy, I want to have a clear picture of how it will affect everyone involved, so that our guiding policies work for our students and help us build a thriving community. As I strive to build these relationships, I will also figure out a way to continue the conversations with families about school board business. I know it has been tough for my family to know what topics are being discussed, to give input, and to feel like we’re getting answers. In addition to traditional forms of communication, I hope to use social media platforms to create open lines of communication between the board and the community so that we’re all on the same page.
Schneider: My first priority would be the successful integration of the new facilities to the school and community as this referendum project was paramount for the district. We need to see the successful completion of the project and delivery to the community. The second priority would be to make sure we have improvement in communications from the District to the community. The board, administration, and all shareholders need to have transparent communication whenever the opportunity arises, and I would work to make sure the board is contributing if given the opportunity.
Quamme: I think a priority for the Waterloo School board is to set annual goals and determine effective metrics to share with the community. A second personal goal is to spend more time present in our schools. I think as a board member seeing school operations first hand will help identify our greatest needs.
Thompson: I would promote engaging staff, students, and community members in a strategic planning process. It has been far too many years since all stakeholders have come together to discuss and agree upon the District’s mission, vision, and goals going forward. Perhaps no major revisions to the prior plan will be identified, but until all stakeholders once again agree on a plan, we do not have the guiding light needed to design the education program District residents want and that will raise levels of student achievement. Secondly, I would work to increase community engagement and two-way communication with all District residents. In addition to using the District’s website and social media, I’d like to see a District newsletter prepared and mailed to all residents, a regular District education column/article in the Courier, and regularly-hosted community listening sessions. When all District residents feel fully informed and valued partners in the education process, support for our District will grow.
Q: It was noted more students are opting to open enroll out of the Waterloo School District than open enroll into the district. What do you believe the district could do to decrease the number of students choosing to enroll elsewhere?
Lewandowski: Families have many different needs that lead them to make decisions about what is best for their children. Waterloo is a great community with terrific schools and people who care. The updated facilities, made possible by the referendum, are already going to help us increase enrollment. That said, I think that focusing on the things I’ve outlined in response to the questions above: recruiting and retaining talented staff, creating open lines of communication between the school board and families, and focusing on students’ mental health, will help Waterloo schools become even better so that families will make the choice to come here and stay here.
Schneider: If not mistaken, I believe the most current information shows a decline in open enrollment out of the district. I believe our enhancement in facilities, and some of the staff acquisitions of late will prove to help families make the decision to either stay in the district or come back. I do not believe that any district will ever be free of families deciding to open enroll, but we must focus on providing the best education for the families that do decide to stay in the Waterloo District.
Quamme: This is a tough question. I believe there are a lot of reasons families choose to open enroll either in or out of a district. As a district we need to ensure we are able to offer comparable educational options to districts around Waterloo. We also need to have action items to address any areas of opportunity for the district and highlight our areas of strength.
Thompson: Open enrollment frequently stems from very personal and individual circumstances. Any parent/guardian choosing to open enroll his/her children to another district needs not identify the reason(s) for doing so, so reducing that number without knowing its root cause(s) isn’t easy. The best way forward is to do everything financially and humanly possible to make our District the “district of choice.” Such efforts should include continuing to offer a college and career future-focused curriculum, as well as a broad array of co-curricular opportunities, maintaining talented staff who believe all students can learn and who differentiate instruction accordingly, implementing researched-based strategies to increase District achievement across all areas, maintaining a learning environment free of bullying and harassment, communicating openly and regularly with parents, and acknowledging and addressing challenges as they arise.
