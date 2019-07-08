The Waterloo council will receive a road report from its engineer Thursday night, July 11, regarding its public roadways.
City Engineer Mitch Leisses of Kunkel Engineering of Beaver Dam, will present the 2019 Pavement Surface Evaluations and Ratings (PASER) report when the council meets at 7 p.m. at city hall.
According to the report, the weighted ratings for city streets improved over the past year.
On June 7, Kunkel Engineering Group inspected the streets in Waterloo, all 18 miles, under the jurisdiction for statutory biennial reporting of pavement conditions to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
A weighted overall pavement rating was determined using the state’s inventory prior to the inspection and compared to a weighted rating computed after the field inspection. The weighted rating is based on the length of the roadway, multiplied by the rating on a scale of 1 to 10 (worst to best), divided by the total length of the city’s roadways.
The weighted rating prior to the inspection was 5.385, as rated in 2017, Leisses wrote in a letter to the city. The 2019 weighted rating, after the inspection, is 5.561.
“As you can see from the ratings, there is an improvement in ratings over the last two years, which is a change in the previous trends over the past six to eight years,” Leisses wrote. “This indicates the city should continue to allocate additional dollars to the maintenance fund whenever possible.”
The streets that received the highest ratings were Edison and Franklin, both which were reconstructed this summer. Also receiving an excellent rating were Cleveland and Mills streets, both which were reconstruction in the summer of 2018. Porter Street also received a high rating, along with Pierce Street and Commercial Avenue in the city’s industrial area.
On the lower end of the scale, receiving failed reports, were Adams Street and East Polk Street. Adams Street was reconstruction in 1981 and East Polk Street in 1980. Also low on the list is Fisher Road near Oak Hill Cemetery. That road was paved in 1959.
Other streets low on the list include Lincoln Street, Maple Drive, Minnehaha Lane, Riverside Drive, Rood Avenue, Streator Lane, Taylor Street and Van Buren Street.
Also on the agenda, under unfinished business, is ordinance amendments pertaining to the definition of alarm systems; false alarms of the municipal code; and burning regulations. Action those ordinance amendments was tabled at the June 20 council session.
A certified survey map for Waterloo Properties Inc. to expand lots 30 and 31 (520 and 521 McKay Way) 15 feet south will also be considered when the council meets.
