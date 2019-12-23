A municipal developer agreement between Timber Creek Homes, Inc. and Waterloo regarding four lots located on Beech Road was approved Thursday by the Waterloo City Council.
During the Dec. 5 regular council meeting, the body approved a certified survey map submittal from Timber Creek Homes, Inc. regarding the Beech Road lots contingent upon the municipal developer’s agreement.
Michael E. Hedtcke is currently building a single family home on a 26-acre single parcel. An area of lot two has been carved off for the single-family home which has created lots one, three and four along with a public extension going north of Beech Road.
“It (the municipal developer’s agreement) obligates the developer to pay for public improvements related to the road extension,” said clerk/ treasurer Mo Hansen.
A modification to the agreement would contain language that after the first house is completed an occupancy permit would be issued before the public improvements are put into place.
“The agreement does state that before a building permit can be issued for a second structure, full public improvements (would be) completed – full road, full water, full sewer – everything would be completed prior to the issuance of the second building permit for the construction of building number two,” Hansen said.
Beech Road is an approved road with a turning radius for both the Waterloo Fire Department and Waterloo Public Works Department.
The council also approved the 2020 property and liability insurance renewals.
“The (finance committee) looked at the property and liability insurance renewals for 2020 and (they) originally approved a budget for this item and it was for a $25,000 deductible. We have since gotten premiums for various other deductibles, including a $15,000 and $10,000 deductible,” Alderman Tim Thomas said. “The finance committee made a unanimous decision to recommend the approval of the 2020 property and liability insurance minimals taking the deductible to a $10,000 deductible (and) that would be an increase of about $1,118 to the city.”
The council also approved a bike/pedestrian resolution from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary (MSID) Grant award.
Biking and pedestrian facilities will be included in the reconstruction of Hendricks Street from the intersection of Hendricks Street and South Highway 19/89 north to the Maunesha River leading to Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
Mayor Jeni Quimby noted that city ordinance 317-2810 regarding animal waste disposal allows for animal waste in plastic bags to be placed in garbage collection containers.
“This is nothing different than what we’ve had in years prior and everybody should be good to go,” Quimby said in regards to animal waste disposal noting that the delivery of the Badgerland Disposal, LLC garbage collection containers has also taken place.
The Waterloo/Marshall Holiday Parade was held on Dec. 14 and Quimby thanked Alderwoman Angie Stinnett, her family and parade committee for organizing the parade the past 10 years.
“They did a wonderful job and it was a nice turnout. I’m looking forward to seeing who can take it (the parade) on the next few years,” Quimby said.
“Thank you everybody for a wonderful 2019. I think we accomplished a lot of good stuff and I look forward to 2020 and seeing you all back here next year,” Quimby said at the conclusion of the meeting.
The Jan. 2 regular council meeting has been canceled and the next regular council meeting will be held on Jan. 16, 2020.
