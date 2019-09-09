A Karl Junginger Memorial (KJM) Library budget and library information presentation was provided by KJM Library Director Kelli Mountford and KJM Library Board representative Abby Vosters during Thursday’s regular Waterloo City Council meeting.
The KJM Library is funded by city funds or tax dollars; Jefferson, Dane, Dodge and Waukesha county funds; Meals on Wheels county nutrition money; the Evelyn Kading Clark Trust Fund; and donations and bequests.
“We’re very fortunate to have the funding that we do which helps the library,” Mountford said.
The Junginger Foundation is a donation given to the KJM Library and in 2019, a commitment was established in which a donation will occur every year with a 3 percent increase until the year 2023.
A contract between the Junginger Foundation and the KJM Library does not exist and the Junginger Foundation can determine if they will or will not be making a contribution each year.
County funding is dependent on non-resident users and is based on the total cost of library-provided services. The KJM Library only receives county dollars if the non-resident users do not live in a city, village or town with a library.
“For example, if a library has an operating budget of $100,000 and 20 percent of all circulation is to its county’s non-residents, the library can request $20,000 for reimbursement. Statutes direct that the county pay at least 70 percent of the calculated payment amount. In this example, the county is required to pay at least $14,000,” was outlined in the presentation materials explaining how county funding for non-resident users is determined.
The Evelyn Kading Clark Trust is used towards all children’s library uses which includes children’s materials and programming, young adult materials and programming and the salary of KJM Youth Services Librarian Amanda Brueckner.
The KJM Library fund balance spending has been used for several purchases including the installation of a new metal roof, a new flat roof, an outdoor sign, new water bubblers, a new phone system, five air conditioner units, a new security system, pubic computer furniture, meeting room flooring, and adult, children and young adult bookshelves and furnishings.
Upcoming KJM Library projects/purchases include three additional air conditioner units, carpet replacement, a new water heater and furnaces, updated computers and parking lot updates.
Vosters presented information to the council on the importance of the children/family programming and services at the KJM Library.
Storytime, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, the summer reading program, book clubs, job search programs and informational events on fitness, essential oils and McKay Nursery Company are among the many programs and services currently offered by the KJM Library.
Vosters also provided statistics on a typical year at the KJM Library to the council.
In 2018, 42,189 people visited the library, 4,273 people used public computers, 44,524 items were checked out, 251 new patrons joined the library, 20,540 questions were answered by library staff and 347 programs were held with 5,628 people in attendance. On average, more than 13 items were checked out by each community resident.
“When you invest in the library you’re investing in accesses to under served populations in our community who might not have availabilities of other resources. The library does so much (more) than just checking in and out books and it helps a lot of people,” Vosters said.
The KJM Library will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-3 p.m.
Sponsored by the Friends of the KJM Library, the celebration will feature a proclamation by city of Waterloo Mayor Jeni Quimby, balloons by Pop Art, food from Ayala’s Market, beverages from Paradiddle’s Café and music by Billy Saffyre. Family tile painting will also take place during the celebration for $10.
In other business, with the exception of an abstaining vote by Alderman Ron Griffin, the council approved a resolution authorizing the borrowing of $919,615 to provide for the issuance and sale of a general obligation promissory note and levying a tax connection for property located at 333 Portland Road.
During the Aug. 15 regular council meeting, with the exception of an abstaining vote by Griffin, the council had approved a resolution authorizing a $919,615 bank note to refinance the existing Tax Incremental District (TID) no. 3 debt and costs associated with the reuse of property located at 333 Portland Road.
Clerk/ Treasurer Mo Hansen had noted during the Aug. 15 meeting that an outreach to 15 financial institutions resulted in three replies with Monona State Bank proposing the lowest funding bid at 3.55 percent.
The new resolution was presented to the council during Thursday’s regular council meeting to include text documentation from Monona State Bank. Hansen noted terms or conditions related to the resolution approved during the Aug. 15 meeting have not changed.
“It’s not uncommon for banks to have their boiler plate information,” Hansen said in regard to the new resolution approved during Thursday’s regular council meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the hiring of Jessica Kelly as a full-time Waterloo Police Department probationary officer effective Sept. 22.
- Approved a special event license to the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce for the 60th annual Wiener & Kraut Day celebration that will be held Saturday.
- Approved the appointment of Richard Weihert to the city of Waterloo Community Development Authority (CDA). He will complete an unexpired term ending in 2020.
