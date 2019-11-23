River Oaks Road in the Town of Portland may be the recipient of state funds if Wisconsin Department of Transportation approves the town’s application for a multimodal local support grant.
Town Chairman Jeff Spoke at the Nov. 21 board meeting said he was in the process of filling out an application for the funds, which would pay up to 90 percent of total eligible costs with local governments responsible for funding the remainder of the project.
Spoke said many people live on River Oaks Road, which he wants to emphasize in the grant application.
“It would have a pretty good impact on the area because it’s a bit of the tourism of our township because people come out there for summer homes,” the town chairman said. “It’s worth a shot.”
Spoke said town supervisor Kurt Keach was looking to obtain estimates for the costs related to repairing River Oaks Road.
Other board action:
• Denied two applications to rezone property from agricultural to industrial. The decision was based on the plan commission’s recommendation as the change did not fall in line with the town’s future land use plan.
• Approved increasing the fee charged to title companies from $5 to $10 per parcel effective Jan. 1.
• Determined if the town hall was not able to be used for election day, voting would be moved to the Waterloo Gun Club.
• Approved amending the 2019 budget by shifting money from the recycling fund to the highway maintenance to cover higher than anticipated expenses.
