The Dane County Sheriff’s Department announced today that had responded to a report of a vehicle found just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the town of Medina. According to a release, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was discovered in two pieces in the Marshall Millpond, located near Lochinvars Trail and Highway 19.
The sheriff’s department said a 22-year-old male was found deceased inside the vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was traveling east on Highway 19 at a very high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. The impact of the accident was so extreme that it broke the Cruze in half and sent pieces of the vehicle into the water. Investigators believe the crash happened during early Tuesday morning.
The identity of the driver will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner following an autopsy and notification to the family.
