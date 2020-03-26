March 9
Civil dispute, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 8:37 p.m.
March 10
Attempt to locate person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 8:03 a.m.
Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 8:47 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:38 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:32 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 2:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
March 11
Civil dispute, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 5:08 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:02 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 4:57 p.m.
March 12
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 4:49 a.m.
Theft, 700 block of Main Street, 12:36 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 12:57 p.m.
Safety hazard, 400 block of School Street, 1:26 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:27 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:42 p.m.
March 13
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 1:57 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 11:51 a.m.
PNB/AED response, Highway 73, 11:56 a.m.
Safety hazard, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 2:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:40 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:55 p.m.
March 14
Noise complaint, 100 block of Autumn Lane, 6:48 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 10:10 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 6:54 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 8:47 p.m.
Death investigation, 300 block of Fir Lane, 10:49 p.m.
March 15
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 1:47 a.m.
Assist police, Lum Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
Weapons offense, 500 block of Hubbell Street, noon
Theft, 100 block of Farnham Street, 12:17 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.