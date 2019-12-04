“Gee, do they still make wooden Christmas trees?” Linus wondered in 1954’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Indeed, many households decorate creations of metal and plastic each December, but the evergreen variety remains the gold standard for numerous living rooms. Some people travel far distances, even out of state, to find the Christmas trees of their dreams.
Two of these destinations reside just outside Marshall — East Wind Christmas Tree Farm and Riverside Christmas Trees — which feature separate tree lots but share an intertwined history.
East Wind Christmas Tree Farm, 1216 Highway 19, has been a business for a just over a year, but it continues a decades-old tree farm.
Richard Motl ran a Christmas tree farm at the location since the 1970s and even commissioned local artist Linda Minor to paint a mural of trees on his silo. After Motl eventually sold the farm to his brother Dave, it changed hands several times before ending up with current owner Mark Bursaw.
As owner of A-1 Landscaping, Bursaw’s season ends around November, allowing him to shift over to selling Christmas trees in the winter.
“I wanted a house and a shed for my landscaping equipment,” Bursaw said. “I got three more sheds and a silo, which I didn’t know what to do with, and Christmas trees. It was not our intention what we were looking for, but it was certainly a gift.”
The Motl family also could not stay out of the tree business, however. Richard’s son Alan Motl opened his own enterprise, Riverside Christmas Trees, at 982 Canal Road in 2010.
Alan Motl, who grew up on the family Christmas tree farm and helped sell the trees alongside his siblings, said that he enjoys working outside as his own boss.
“I got away from (it) a while, but then after I got older and bought this farm, I had a couple of kids myself and I asked them if they wanted to start a Christmas tree farm,” he said. “That’s how it got started.”
Riverside mainly offers Fraser Fir, Canaan Fir, White Spruce and Black Hills Spruce, while East Wind focuses on growing Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, White Pine and Douglas Fir. Both farms also feature an assortment of festive wreaths.
While Riverside has a larger space featuring more trees, East Wind specializes in painted trees.
“People drive by and you see brake lights all the time, people stopping in the street,” Bursaw said. “People (are) calling and emailing all time of the day or night and asking about (the painted trees). We tried it last year with four colors and it was a hit, so this year we added six more colors and I’m running out of paint.”
The most popular tree size for both farms is between 7 and 8 feet, though the popularity of vaulted ceilings has resulted in the sale of more massive trees. East Wind has trees up to 12 feet tall, while Riverside trees can be up to 16 feet.
“We sell a lot of trees in the 10- to 14-foot range,” Motl said.
It takes a while to cultivate those trees, as an 8-foot tree takes about eight years to grow. The caretakers must also shear back the trees to keep them a certain size and to maintain the Christmas tree shape.
And while most people are looking for a substantial tree to fill their home, when asked if people ever come looking for a “Charlie Brown” tree, both owners replied with a grin, “Once in a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.