Aug. 12
Found property; subject reports finding bicycle on property. Bicycle taken to police department for safekeeping.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Theft – all other; subject reports purse being stolen and items removed before purse was returned to her. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 13
Theft- shoplifting; report of items taken from local business by unknown subject without payment being made. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 14
Unclean/defective lights; subject was issued a warning to repair defective lights on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear waning. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Failure to license dogs; subject was issued a warning to license dogs and bring the number of dogs to three on property. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Officer verified dogs were not licensed. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Operate vehicle without valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned driver did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Aug. 15
Assist Jefferson County Sheriff Department; officer requested to assist with traffic accident in Jefferson County. Officer assisted.
Fraud; subject reports vehicle possibly being sold by suspect without permission. Vehicle was located. Case status pending.
Aug. 16
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Neighbor trouble; subject wished to report observing neighbor painting white lines on road near subject’s vehicle. There was no paint on vehicle. Officer contacted neighbor. Neighbor wanted markings to show there was room for two vehicles to park there. Neighbor advised he would remove lines.
Aug. 18
Assist citizen; subject requested to have an issue with child custody documented. Officer took information.
Animal complaint; report of dogs continually barking at property on Gregor Street. Officer had previously made contact regarding the dogs. Subject arrested and issued citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.