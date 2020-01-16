To celebrate the 10-year class anniversary of Marshall Jazzercise, Christine Kenseth, franchised Jazzercise instructor, is offering the Marshall/Waterloo/Deerfield-area community free Jazzercise fitness classes on Monday, Jan. 20 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. in the Marshall Early Learning Center gym, 369 School St. (use Hwy 73 parking and entrance). Those interested in attending the free classes are asked to arrive about 10 minutes prior to start of the class to complete a waiver. If possible, participants are asked to bring a pair of hand weights for use in some of the strength routines. To fit the needs of all ages, experience and fitness levels, both high and low impact options and modifications are demonstrated during the classes.
In addition to the free classes, class participants will have the opportunity to win free door prize drawings to be held during each class. Joining discounts will also be available that week for those who choose to register and continue with the program. However, there is no cost or obligation to join to attend the free classes.
For further information about the free classes or about Marshall Jazzercise, call Kenseth at 608-201-9236. Additional information about Marshall Jazzercise can be found onFacebook at www.facebook.com/JazzerciseMarshall.
