When country music artist Luke Bryan brings his 11th Farm Tour to the harvest fields of the Statz Bros. Farm on the outskirts of Marshall Sept. 26, it’s from the son of a peanut farmer — and from someone who thought about becoming a farmer himself.
Until he talked to his dad.
“Through the years I’ve acquired several farms where I do my deer hunting,” Bryan said during a recent press conference promoting the Farm Tour. “And throughout this, I’ve realized I have about 300 acres of ag land. And I have a farmer that farms it. And then I thought about it, I said, ‘Well, I wonder if I should just buy some tractors and stuff and farm my 300 acres for myself,’ because a lot of times, I’ll leave the crops for the animals. So I called my dad and told him that I wanted to farm it myself. He said, ‘Absolutely not — you’ll never make any money.’
“I told three other farmers and they all said no,” Bryan recalled. “They all said I shouldn’t do because that’s how tricky it is these days (to) make money farming. And it really, really affected me and it makes me almost want to farm it just to see how I do, just to learn a little bit more of what the American farmer is up against because for me to be able to own my land . . . and I talked to four or five farmers and they suggested that I don’t do that — it was really disturbing to me.”
The Farm Tour was born when Bryan wanted to give back to those farmers and provide an experience for people. More 100,000 fans have attended Bryan’s tour stops each year since its inception in 2009. Bryan will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops (to date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted) and donates to a farmer in need he selects himself.
Bryan explained the process behind finding spots like the Statz Bros. Farm to host each concert in the Farm Tour series.
“Well, we do have a team that in the early spring, they load up on a tour bus and they call these various landowners. And through the years we focused all areas in the southeast part of the United States. And then we’ve gradually grown more toward the Midwest and so, as we’ve learned that we can really, really travel with this thing and try new areas out, we’ll send our team out, meet the farmers, you know, really educate the community on what we’re trying to do,” Bryan said.
“A lot of times, people don’t necessarily understand what we’re trying to do. And I think half the time, they think my team is not telling them the truth, but once everybody is — it’s a pretty funny process,” Bryan said with a laugh. “But you know, my team will call me and say, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about Oklahoma, we’re thinking about, you know, this year we’re kind of even more Midwest.’
“We’ve got some, you know, we got Kansas and Oklahoma and we’d never been to Kansas and Oklahoma. And it’s just an opportunity for us to spread it around a little bit,” Bryan said. “And, it’s funny, you know, from some of my earlier years of Farm Tour, some fans in Georgia and South Carolina, they get mad when they find out we’re not doing one in the area, but it’s really fun for me to be able to go, like I said, spread my wings on the Farm Tour platform.
“Back to my team because they find these sites, you know, the main thing they’re looking for — is this a site that looks pretty easy to set a concert up? You know (it’s a good site) when we have an excited landowner that wants to have fun with it and support it,” Bryan said, “and can we get the fans in and out of there efficiently as possible.”
The Statz Bros. Farm hosted Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in 2015, and many of the fields prepared for that event will be used for the Farm Tour stop.
But Bryan didn’t know how the Farm Tour would be received when he first started it.
“Well, the first year I think we had 1,700-1,800 people show up and it was at a friend of mine’s farm down in Claxton, Georgia, just outside of where I went to college in Statesboro,” Bryan said. “And now, I mean, now we . . . we average about 17 to 20,000 people a night. And we’ve had to get really, really knowledgeable on how to move a trailer city.
“I mean, we’re practically a traveling circus three nights in a row and you know, we want to make the best fan experience that we can and we want to leave them with something that they can look back again (and say) ‘Remember when, you know, the Farm Tour came to that hay field right there and we sat out there and listened to music and had a blast,’” Bryan said.
“Anything I’ve ever done in my career has always been done for the love of music, and always, I’ve been thankful that anything I’ve ever done, I’ve gotten to watch my career grow over years and certainly Farm Tour has grown with it,” Bryan said. “When I look out and you could see between 18-19,000 people in a field, it never gets old and it’s pretty mind-boggling, because that’s where we come from.”
Bayer, which recently renewed its Farm Tour sponsorship with Bryan, is continuing its #HeresToTheFarmer campaign. For every hashtag share, Bayer will donate a meal to a hungry American through Feeding America. During the past few years, close to 3 million meals have been donated and over $180,000 went to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities. Visit Bayer.us/en/HeresToTheFarmer to learn more.
“I’m happy to report we’re now entering the third year where we’re doing a million meals each year,” remarked Ray Kerins, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Bayer, referring to the #HerestotheFarmer Feeding America campaign. “That’s potentially a million Americans who are getting a meal when they frankly didn’t know where it was coming from previously. And as we all know, those meals are coming from great places like the farms on which we are having a great time to celebrate the Farm Tour. So it’s a great connection, we’re really proud to partner with Luke once again — both his background and his history, and his knowledge of farmers and farming.”
Joining Bryan on the Farm Tour stop at the Statz Bros. Farm will be Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.
Bryan’s Farm Tour is not the only thing he’s been up to — besides being a judge on ABC’s “American Idol.” How does he deal with his hectic schedule? It’s nothing compared to the farmer’s workload, Bryan said.
“Just cold beer and a therapist,” Bryan said with a laugh. “You know what’s funny about my work ethic is it comes from a farming background. I mean, I grew up watching and every influential man that I grew up knowing as a kid – most of them were farmers and I watched them work.”
