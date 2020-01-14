The Marshall Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Lucas Wilz. He was last seen leaving his Marshall residence on Overlook Terrace at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.
According to a release from Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Wilz took a Lyft to an address on Port Washington Avenue in Glendale. The teenager does not have his cell phone with him.
Due to some recent internet searches, there is concern for Wilz’ well being.
If anyone knows where Wilz is, call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533.
