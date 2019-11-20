Nov. 4
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:46 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 9:12 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 10:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:10 a.m.
Disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 12:26 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:14 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 7:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:21 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 8:59 p.m.
Nov. 5
Juvenile complaint, 600 block Madison Street, 9:18 a.m.
Burglary residential, 1000 block Wellington Street, 11:41 a.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 3:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 4:29 p.m.
Nov. 6
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:12 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:27 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 8:04 p.m.
Nov. 7
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:12 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:42 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 200 block of Main Street, 11:56 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 3:05 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Porter Street, 4:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive, 9:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 9:40 p.m.
Nov. 8
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 6:20 a.m.
Check person, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 9:20 a.m.
Accident property damage, Main Street, 11:32 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of School Street, 12:38 p.m.
Fraud, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:21 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:11 p.m.
Traffic incident, Deerfield Road, 4:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 10:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Street, 11:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 11:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 11:48 p.m.
Nov. 9
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 12:06 a.m.
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:06 p.m.
Assist police, 800 block of Sherman Drive, 2:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 11:39 p.m.
Nov. 10
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 2:24 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 3:20 a.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:58 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Autumn Lane, 3:36 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, Porter Street, 10:52 p.m.
