Jan. 20
Assist police, 300 block of Springview Drive, 12:29 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 10:51 p.m.
Jan. 21
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 3:38 a.m.Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 4:03 a.m.
Sexual assault, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 1:08 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:39 p.m.Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 3:29 p.m.
Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated arrest/intoxicated driver, Main Street, 9:41 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:55 p.m.
Jan. 22
Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 3:19 p.m.Accident property damage, Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
Stalking complaint, 100 block of Indian Summer Road, 5:09 p.m.
Jan. 23
Accident property damage, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:24 a.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:35 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of School Street, 12:57 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Howard Street, 1:27 p.m.
Accident unknown injuries, Main Street, 3:26 p.m.
Accident with injuries, Main Street, 3:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 6:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, Evergreen Drive and Highway 19, 7:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 7:33 p.m.
Jan. 24
Accident property damage, Farnham Street, 5:07 a.m.
Accident property damage, Indian Summer Road, 7:47 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:39 a.m.
Theft, 600 block of Madison Street, 2 p.m.
Assist police, 700 block of Sherman Drive, 7:02 p.m.
Jan. 25
Accident unknown injuries, School Street, 9:37 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 73, 10:05 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 10:15 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 300 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 1:05 p.m.Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive and Highway 19, 9:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 11:12 p.m.
Jan. 26
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 12:30 a.m.Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:32 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:13 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:16 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 73 and Sherman Drive, 7:12 p.m.
