Jan. 1
Unlawful use of phone; subject wished to report what appeared to be threatening messages on Snapchat. Officer spoke with subjects listed on thread. Officer found there was no basis for a threats complaint. Case closed.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall officer responding to a domestic call. Officer assisted.
Jan. 2
Disorderly conduct; report of a loud disturbance occurring in an apartment in an apartment building. Officers made contact. Subjects were interviewed and warned of behavior.
Theft – all other; subject reports making an online purchase where the tracking information showed package was delivered Dec. 20, 2019. Subject has not located package. Investigation continuing.
Receive information; subject wish to report adult family member calling him names and threatening to hit him. Officer took information.Jan. 3
No valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Jan. 4
Operate while revoked; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was revoked. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
OWI, 2nd; report of erratic driver on Knowlton Street. Officer located vehicle matching description of vehicle. Upon officer making contact with driver, officer observed driver was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Jan. 6
Assist other departments; officers were advised of an attempt to locate for Middleton Police Department on a subject staying at residence in the city. Officers did locate vehicle and then upon making contact were advised the attempt to locate had been cancelled.No proof of insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for proof of insurance, driver was unable to provide proof.
