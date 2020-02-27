Two years ago, while having some health challenges, Kristin Sorrentino decided to go out and buy painting supplies. Among the furniture in her bedroom, she laid down a tarp, sat on the floor, and started to pour acrylic paint on a canvas. While creating a piece of art, Sorrentino would put on some relaxing music and go into an almost meditative state.
“When I was working, I didn’t feel the pain,” she said. “I lost myself into the art … All I wanted to do was sit in that room and create.”
About a year ago, the lifelong Marshall resident moved her artwork from her bedroom and into a studio space on Madison’s Atwood Avenue. Now, Sorrentino spends time creating art in a spot where her works line the walls and there’s plenty of workspace.
Sorrentino, 45, is mostly self-taught. She’s taken a few art classes and commercial photography courses at MATC, but for much of the works she’s created it all starts with seeing a project she wants to try.
Sorrentino describes herself as an experimental artist; unlike some creators who stay within one medium, she wants to learn it all. Currently, the Marshall resident is undertaking a 30-day challenge of working with watercolor pencils. But her work runs the gamut from watercolors, acrylics, mixed media, and adding different amount of water or alcohol to the paint, to photography, handcrafted items, metal and woodwork, and even welding.
“I want to learn everything,” Sorrentino said. “I love the challenges and the experiences. I love to prove that I can do it.”
The artist acknowledges that she can get frustrated when a piece is not working out the way she thought it would. Recently, Sorrentino tried to create pysanka, a Ukrainian folk art where beeswax is used to decorate Easter eggs. Designs are drawn on the egg using wax, then dipped in dye. The process is repeated, using different colors of dye to create a variety of patterns. Not finding much success, Sorrentino instead grabbed her Dremel and after covering the eggs in beeswax, used the tool to etch in designs.
“I like to look at different methods and think ‘How can I change it? How can I make it my own?’” she said.
Sorrentino has also started giving lessons, which the Marshall resident feels is part of her purpose as an artist.
“I want people to know there is no right way or wrong way to make art,” she said. “I want people to put energy into being creative.”
The woman has found herself giving back in another way, too. As a volunteer with Brown Paws Rescue, Sorrentino created a series of portraits of some of the rescue canines. A portion of the sales of the paintings were donated back to the organization.
“My Color of Rescue series has been one of my favorites,” she said, before musing on an idea about another painting involve the rescue animals. “I don’t know if I would be able to sell it though, I might love it too much. But you can love something and let it go.”
Before delving into painting, the artist focused on photography after being gifted a camera.
“It’s always interesting to see what talent you might have when you’re given a tool – what manifests itself,” she said. “I would have never known that I had that in me had I not been given that camera.
“I’m just playing but everyone else seems to think ‘This is amazing,’” the Marshall resident said. “It all just started blooming from there … It’s funny how you find the right path for you.”
Sorrentino hadn’t considered selling her work until she displayed some of her paintings at an art show. Another artist saw the Marshall woman’s work at a fundraiser for the homeless, which Sorrentino donated a painting to, and asked if she wanted to take part in an art gallery. Sorrentino had doubts about showcasing her work and putting it up for sale, feeling her paintings wasn’t good enough to be part of a show.
“I had my first gallery opening there and it was a bombshell. It was awesome, there were hundreds of people there and I sold a bunch of my art,” Sorrentino said.
This success prompted her to move out of the bedroom and into a studio space.
“This has become a whole surreal experience,” she said. “You just don’t believe it. But I’m doing something that makes me happy, I’m doing something that’s giving me a positive outlook and giving other people that positive feeling.”
The artist knows not everyone will like what she creates just like any other type of art.
“If you’re happy with it, that’s all that you need,” Sorrentino said. “This (my art) is my soul on fire. I love it and it heals me.”
More of the artist’s work can be found on Instagram at wanderlustforever5005. To set up an appointment to see her gallery, contact Sorrentino at kristinsorrentino500@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.