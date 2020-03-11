Feb. 1
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation occurring at apartment building. Officer made contact with all subjects involved. One subject arrested and issued citation.
Feb. 3
Failure to display plates; subject was issued a warning to make repairs to vehicle and place plates properly on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Disorderly conduct; report of an out of control juvenile at residence. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was revoked. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Feb. 4
Operating while revoked; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was revoked. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Dog bite; report of child possibly being bitten by dog. Officer collected all information. Owner advised of required vet visits and quarantine period.
Feb. 5
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking deer. Officer took report.
Failure to stop; officer observed vehicle approaching stop and failed to make a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Feb. 6
Theft – shoplifting; report of subject in store failing to pay for merchandise. Officer made contact at business and spoke with subjects. Suspect arrested and issued a citation.
Assist Dane County; officer requested to assist Dane County in removal of deer carcass in roadway. Officer assisted.
Feb. 7
Improper rear light color; subject was issued a warning to correct color on rear light. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Death investigation; report of subject locating a deceased relative at a relative’s residence. Officer made contact and had the medical examiner contacted to arrive at residence. Case closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.