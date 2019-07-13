Three Waterloo High School students were recognized among the more than 9,600 high school students that traveled to Texas to Create, Lead, Inspire as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $175,000 in cash awards.
The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference was held June 28–July 2 in San Antonio. Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
Makenna Holzhueter and Brenen Skalitzky from Waterloo received national recognition at the FBLA Awards of Excellence Program on July 2. Holzhueter and Skalitzky competed in Virtual Business Personal Finance and brought home fourth place. The team qualified by placing in the top eight in the nation during the preliminary rounds held during the school year. Once at NLC, virtual business teams compete in a virtual simulation trying to acquire the largest net worth in 15-minute speed rounds.
“Our goal was first make it to the finals and secondly to make it to the stage. Makenna and Brenen worked/studied for hours to make it to NLC. I am so proud of these students,” Waterloo FBLA Advisor Lynn Dose, said.
Kegan Skalitzky also placed in the top 15 in Help Desk. Kegan completed a 100 question multiple choice exam in the Help Desk event and placed high enough to advance to the final round which consisted of a case study which she had 10 minutes to prepare and present her solution to the judges.
The award was part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall, and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.