Historical society
holding estate sale
The Marshall Area Historical Society has been gifted a small estate on Hubbell Street in Marshall and will host an estate sale Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The address will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page and street signs closer to the actual sale date. All proceeds will go toward museum maintenance and projects. Items to be sold include a 1950s tea cart, midcentury modern end tables, a small couch, book cases, vintage dishes and much more. Additional donations of clean, gently used items for the sale would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at Steven’s Rocks and Gifts, 134 E. Main St. in Marshall, or call Diana for pick up at 608-655-3123.
Welcome to Medicare presentation Aug. 28 at Watertown Hospital
The Dodge County and Jefferson County Benefit Specialists are hosting an “ABCs of Medicare” workshop Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive in Watertown, from 4-6 p.m. This event is open to any Medicare beneficiary who has questions or concerns on the alphabet soup of complicated Medicare options and benefits. Attendees are asked to pre-register by calling 920-674-8734.
Leagues looking for
more bowling teams
Stubby’s Bowl in Waterloo is seeking more teams to sign up for league bowling. The Tuesday night league is looking for four-person team of all women, all men or mixed; Thursday night league has an opening for a four-person women’s team; and the Saturday mixed league has an opening for two four-person mixed team. For more information or to register, call Stubby’s at 920-478-3743.
Subway Night to
benefit local seniors
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. The Marshall Subway will donate a portion of their proceeds during that time to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
Veterans collecting donations for memorial
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are collecting donations for a memorial at Oak Hill Cemetery. The memorial will include three granite stones to honor the service and memory of those who served in the Armed Forces from Waterloo. Donations can be sent to the American Legion Post No. 233, Humphrey-Wilson Post, N8661 Island Church Road, Waterloo, WI 53594. Donations are also being accepted for memorial bricks to be laid before the memorial. For more information, contact Larry Killian at 920-478-3697.
Walker to speak at county GOP meeting
Jefferson County GOP welcomes Scott Walker as keynote speaker at its Aug. 29 Pints & Politics at 6:30 p.m. at The Bennett Barn, N9045 Highway Q, Watertown. Also attending will be Kevin Nicholson, No Better Friend initiative for conservative Wisconsin values. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Euchre offered at VFW Hall on Tuesday nights
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding Euchre on Tuesday nights at its hall on South Monroe Street in Waterloo.
Marshall resident seeking troop addresses
Pete Ponti, who has worked with both the Marshall VFW and American Legion, is seeking the addresses of local soldiers stationed overseas to send care packages to. Anyone with the address should contact Ponti at 608-655-3568. Ponti also reminds residents that bricks are still for sale in Marshall Veterans Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.