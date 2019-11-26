Waterloo Emergency Medical Technician Tina Lange was recently honored as the 2019 Wisconsin EMS Association EMT of the Year at the Wisconsin EMS Association Conference and Expo held in Wisconsin Dells.
Lange has been active in many roles since joining the Waterloo Fire Department in November 1995 and becoming a Waterloo EMT in 1997.
Along with being a CPR training instructor and EMS secretary, Lange has been instrumental in making the Waterloo Fire Department an American Heart Association training center for basic life support (BLS) and became an EMS training officer in 2009. She is also responsible for the EMS training records and scheduling.
Additionally, the EMT updates the Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters website and Facebook page with upcoming events and activities, spearheads the annual pancake breakfast, organizes the annual appreciation dinner and presents members with service and special awards.
Lange was nominated by Waterloo Fire Department Chief Wes Benisch. She found out she was nominated and received the 2019 Wisconsin EMS Association EMT of the Year award on the same day when she received a phone call in June from the Wisconsin State EMS office.
“She is the go to person for the members to talk to if there is a problem with training or if they want something that they would like to be trained on,” Benisch stated in Lange’s nomination letter. “In 2014, Tina was diagnosed with breast cancer and now lupus. Tina has been cancer free for five years and during that time, (she) did not waver her responsibilities as a firefighter, EMT, secretary, EMS training coordinator, wife and working full time. She is always there for the department, her family, her job and always thinking of others before herself.”
The EMT had previously received the Dr. Ben Schmidt Distinguished Merit award in 2012 which is given in the memory of the late Dr. Ben Schmidt.
“Tina keeps the chief and officers in line, is a problem solver, an organizer and is sometimes overlooked and underappreciated. Tina brings honor, dignity and education to the department showing the characteristics that Dr. Ben valued in a member,” Benisch stated in the nomination letter.
“It’s not just me, it’s the whole team and it’s people that I’ve had in front of me - past and present - that have more or less structured me to be who I am,” Lange said in regard to receiving the 2019 Wisconsin EMS Association EMT of the Year award adding her family has played a major role in where she is today.
Lange’s husband, Randie Lange, is one of her biggest supporters; he was a member of the Waterloo Fire and EMS Department for 18 years and understands all the hard work that is involved.
Her parents, Vern and Raynelle Butzine, have also been major supporters along with her brothers Chad and Jason Butzine.
Lange remembers going to the fire station when she was younger and watching the trucks go out, watching training and making sandwiches with her mother when firefighters were out on calls.
“That inspired all three of us kids and still inspires us to do what we do and (that’s) why we have the pride that we do and that means a lot,” Lange said in regard to the support she has received from her family noting her brothers push her to keep going and how proud she is of both of them. “If it wasn’t for family, I wouldn’t be where I am. I am just blessed with what I’m able to do.”
She also wants to follow in her father’s footsteps. Vern Butzine retired earlier this year after 39 years of service with the Waterloo Fire Department.
“On behalf of the city of Waterloo, I would like to recognize (Lange’s) selfless accomplishments,” Waterloo Major Jeni Quimby said during the Nov. 21 Waterloo City Council meeting. “It gives me and the city council great pleasure to thank you for all you do for our community.”
