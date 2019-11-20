Oct. 15
Family dispute; report of possible altercation occurring at residence. Officers made contact. Subjects in residence interviewed. Was only a verbal altercation. Report to be forwarded to human services
Receive information; subject wished to report child was receiving inappropriate messages from another juvenile. Officer made contact at suspect’s residence and spoke with parent.
Oct. 16
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Theft-bicycle; report of bicycle being taken by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 17
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist public; subject reports unknown person knocking at door. Officer made contact. Suspect turned out to be known by the complainant.
Oct. 18
Uncontrollable juvenile; report of juvenile acting out in the school after hours. Officer made contact at the school. Juvenile was turned over to custody of mother.
Welfare check; complainant reports a subject acting in an erratic manner and seems to be paranoid. Officer made contact with subject. Subject’s sister arrived at residence to stay with subject for the evening.
Other sex offenses; report of juvenile inappropriately touching another juvenile. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 19
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to run intoximeter test on arrested subject for Marshall Police Department. Officer assisted.
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to run intoximeter test on arrested subject for Marshall Police Department. Officer assisted.
