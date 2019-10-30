Sept. 23
Unlawful use of phone; subject reports being threatened over the phone by ex-boyfriend. Officer spoke with individuals. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Assist citizen; subject wished to report incident that occurred at school involving her child. Officer took information and contacted school on outcome of incident for subject.
Criminal damage to property; report of vehicle being damaged by unknown person. Investigation continuing.
Burglary – non-residential; complainant reports storage unit being entered by unknown subject and items removed. Investigation continuing.
Sept. 24
Operate motor vehicle without insurance; subject was issued a warning to show current proof of insurance. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Operate motor vehicle without valid insurance; officer ran license plate on vehicle and found registered owner did not possess a valid license. Subject stopped, arrested and issued citation.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Sept. 26
Damage to property; officer observed damage to business window that he had checked two hours earlier and it was not damaged then. Officer took information. Investigation continuing.
Failure to stop at stop sign; officer observed vehicle approach stop sign and then failed to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to run intoximeter test on arrested subject for Marshall Police Department. Officer assisted.Sept. 27
Assist social services; report of possible suicidal subject at residence. Officer was able to contact with subject. Subject did make comments on suicide and was very hard to understand due to slurred speech. Subject was transported by EMS.
Assist Jefferson County Sheriff Department; officer requested to assist with the report of injured deer in Jefferson County. Officer assisted.
Sept. 28
Theft from motor vehicle; report of wallet being taken from vehicle by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Criminal damage to property; report of doors on building being damaged by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
Sept. 29
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to help secure investigation scene for Marshall Police Department. Officer assisted.Traffic accident; report of two vehicle accident on Portland Road. Officer took report. Drivers arrested and issued citations.
