Oct. 7
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:18 a.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:49 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, School Street, 9:07 a.m.
Suspicious person, Springview Drive, 2:14 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:34 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Sunnyview Lane, 3:57 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:59 p.m.
Civil dispute, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:21 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:43 p.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 8:17 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:50 p.m.
Oct. 8
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Howard Street, 7:24 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:40 a.m.
Suspicious person, 100 block of Overlook Terrace, 11:58 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:43 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 3:25 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 4:28 p.m.
Check person, Balsam Court, 4:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 9:55 p.m.
Oct. 9
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Main Street, 2:26 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Main Street, 2:29 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Freidel Drive, 10:46 a.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:34 p.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:45 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:07 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Meadowview Lane, 1:20 p.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 3:56 p.m.
Suspicious person, Arbor Vitae, 7:20 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 9:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 10:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:08 p.m.
Oct. 10
Suspicious person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:58 a.m.
Alarm, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 4:28 a.m.
Alarm, Deerfield Road, 6:07 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Indian Summer Road, 9:14 a.m.
Civil dispute, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:46 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of School Street, 6:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 7:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 11:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:28 p.m.
Oct. 11
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 7:40 a.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:21 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 12:57 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:29 p.m.
Assist police, 5000 block of Oak Park Road, 11:28 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Mourning Dove Court, 11:49 p.m.
Oct. 12
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 2:01 p.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 3:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 7:23 p.m.
Oct. 13
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 2:38 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Highway TV, 4:26 a.m.
Assist police, Knowlton Street, 10:02 a.m.
Fraud, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 9:04 p.m.
