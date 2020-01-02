Eight fire departments, including Waterloo, and two EMS units were dispatched to a New Year’s Eve fire in the Town of Portland.
Waterloo Fire Chief Wes Benisch said the initial call from a neighbor came in at 5:44 p.m. when it was reported a cattle barn at W12424 Glory Road was on fire. The chief said when the department arrived on the scene, it was discovered the structure on fire was a machine shed located near the cattle barn.
Departments providing assistance were Reeseville, Lowell, Columbus, Lake Mills, Watertown, Fall River, and the Dodge County Emergency Response team.
Benisch said the shed was fully engulfed and is considered a total loss. To the best of his knowledge, the structure contained a tractor, bobcat, horse trailer and round hay baler.
The Waterloo Fire Department returned from the fire at approximately 8:45 p.m.
According to the fire chief, no cause has been determined.
