Sept. 9
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:17 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:42 a.m.
Fraud, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:49 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:03 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:05 a.m.Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 10:08 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of School Street, 12:40 p.m.
Damage to property, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:01 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:52 p.m.
Sept. 10
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 10:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 10:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 1:24 p.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:26 p.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:11 p.m.Assist police, Highway TT, 4:11 p.m.
Assist police, Interstate 94, 8:13 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:12 p.m.
Death investigation, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:14 p.m.PNB/AED response, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:14 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:44 p.m.
Sept. 11
Assist police, 700 block of Main Street, 2:34 a.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:52 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:33 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:40 p.m.
Sept. 12
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 12:16 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 3:31 a.m.
Safety hazard, 300 block of Main Street, 6:52 a.m.
Accident property damage, 400 block of Madison Street, 11:14 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:35 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, Riverview Drive, 1:56 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Paradise Circle, 6:16 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:22 p.m.
Sept. 13
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 1:29 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Water Tower Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 9:14 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:27 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Beebee Street, 1:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 1:24 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:36 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:39 p.m.
Trespass, 300 block of School Street, 6:51 p.m.
Sept. 14
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 12:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 1:43 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:17 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 9:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 10:01 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 700 block of Main Street, 1:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 4:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 4:49 p.m.
Sept. 15
Found person, Lothe Street, 2:13 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:42 p.m.
Check person, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 8:10 p.m.Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:48 p.m.
