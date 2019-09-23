After Ray DeChant’s wife, Darlene, passed away unexpectedly in April 2019 DeChant decided he wanted to establish a scholarship to honor Darlene. DeChant left a voicemail at the high school in mid-June during summer vacation. When high school staff returned to work and since the school district prefers to have Marshall Scholarship Foundation help people with setting up scholarships, his message was forwarded to Bonnie Ernst, president of Marshall Scholarship Foundation.
During several conversations with DeChant, his children, his lawyer, and his investment representative, DeChant decided on how he wanted to set up his scholarship. DeChant talked with Ernst about his 43 years of marriage to Darlene, their trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Panama Canal, and their 40th anniversary trip to Nova Scotia. He talked about living in Wisconsin their whole lives and their involvement with the church and the communities where they lived. DeChant also talked about his service in the military and his love of country.
DeChant’s scholarship would be set up in the names of both he and his wife. Since DeChant was financially savvy and highly interested in stocks and bonds, he preferred the recipient of the scholarship be a student planning to pursue more education in a financial area. After he signed paperwork to set up the scholarship and Marshall Scholarship Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the scholarship, Ernst signed the papers and met with DeChant to deliver his copy of the signed documents.
That Monday evening DeChant talked again about how happy he was that the scholarship was able to be all set up so quickly and was excited for all the students who would be helped. He was looking forward to presenting his scholarship for many years. However, one-and-a-half days later DeChant had passed away unexpectedly.
Although he will not be able to present his scholarship, it will live on. He decided to provide a lump sum endowment at his death from which the earnings will fund the scholarship annually. Unlike the school district, which has been limited to putting money in savings accounts and certificates of deposit, Marshall Scholarship Foundations’ Investment Committee can use their experience to invest the funds in mutual funds.
DeChant joined a growing number of other generous donors who have made the decision to provide scholarships to Marshall High School graduates. Those scholarships range from one-time scholarships, scholarships that pay out for a certain number of years, and endowment funds that may provide scholarships forever.Ernst and Marshall Scholarship Foundation use their expertise in working with donors on the preferred approach. With decades of experience working with lawyers, investment representatives, being a trustee for trusts, working in banking, and auditing of financial institutions, Ernst is excited to have had the opportunity to help DeChant and others understand their options in setting up scholarships.
Since DeChant cannot present the scholarship, Annette and Ben DeChant plan to present the award in his place. Marshall Scholarship Foundation is happy to have helped the DeChant family set up their scholarship. Anyone interested in setting up a scholarship or volunteering with Marshall Scholarship Foundation can contact Ernst at 608-655-4628 or PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.