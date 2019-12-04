Oct. 28
Theft – all other; subject reports debit card being used by unknown subject. During officer’s investigation, it was found card was used by family member. Subject did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Case closed.
Operate after suspension; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Oct. 29
Registration violation; officer observed vehicle had no license plates on it. Vehicle driver arrested and issued citation.
Welfare check; report of subject possibly being held in a room by suspect. Upon making contact at residence, officer found subjects at residence were intoxicated and there was no real issues occurring.
Oct. 30
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation that occurred at school. Officer spoke with both juveniles. Juveniles warned not to have contact with each other.
Burglary – residence; subject reports unknown subjects entered residence and destroyed some property and stole items. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 31
Traffic accident; report of two vehicle accident in high school parking lot. Officer took report.
Theft – shoplifting; report of subject entering business and took items and then failed to pay for items before leaving store. Investigation continuing.
Issue worthless checks; report of subject writing checks for merchandise at store that were returned due to non-sufficient funds. Subject has made no attempt to pay for checks. Report to be forwarded to district attorney’s office.
Fraud; report of fraudulent check being cashed at bank. Suspect contacted. Suspect paid back cash received from bank. Case closed.
No valid driver’s license; officer observed vehicle he was familiar with where registered owner did not have a valid license. Driver arrested and issued citations.
Nov. 1
Operate after suspension; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
No insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for insurance, driver advised there was no insurance on the vehicle. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 2
Drug possession; officer had contact with subject regarding a complaint. Upon searching subject before placing subject in squad, officer located a smoking device. Subject was arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 3
Damage to property; report of bicycle being damaged. Investigation continuing.
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with traffic accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Damage to property; report of mailbox being damaged by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
