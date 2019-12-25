Nov. 14
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 15
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation at local business. Upon officer interviewing all subjects involved, it was learned it was a verbal disagreement. Parties left. Case closed.
Assist Marshall police; officer requested to assist with arrest of subject wanted on a domestic incident. Officer assisted.
Nov. 16
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 17
Assist Marshall police; officer requested to assist with arrest of subject in the village of Marshall. Officer assisted.
Nov. 18
Death investigation; report of subject found deceased at residence. Medical examiner contacted.
Nov. 19
Theft all other; subject reports a package was delivered according to delivery company, however, package was nowhere to be found. Investigation continuing.
Child abuse; report of physical altercation at residence. Officer spoke with subjects at residence. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
