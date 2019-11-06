Oct. 21
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Park Drive, 11:10 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 11:46 a.m.
Theft, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:26 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:42 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 1:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 3:42 p.m.
Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:49 p.m.
Oct. 22
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:37 a.m.
Safety hazard, Beebe Street, 8:25 a.m.Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 11:08 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 7000 block of Elder Lane, 7:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 10:58 p.m.
Oct. 23
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 1:29 a.m.
Sex offense miscellaneous, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:01 a.m.
Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 8:47 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:11 p.m.Traffic complaint/investigation, Hubbell Street, 10:16 p.m.Oct. 24
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:12 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Water Tower Drive, 6:14 p.m.Safety hazard, Waterloo Road, 11:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 11:51 p.m.
Oct. 25
Disturbance unwanted person, 100 block of Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 9:36 a.m.
Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 10:57 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:06 p.m.
Violation of court order, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 5:20 p.m.Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 10:04 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:14 p.m.Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Oct. 26
Assist police, 300 block of Canal Road, 2:01 a.m.Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:56 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:18 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:11 p.m.
Assist police, 700 block of Clarkson Road, 4 p.m.Traffic stop, 400 block of Madison Street, 8:11 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 10:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 11:42 p.m.
Oct. 27
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:21 a.m.Safety hazard, 500 block of Clarkson Road, 6:16 p.m.
