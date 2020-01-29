Jan. 13
Check person, Waterloo Road, 2:47 a.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:55 a.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:50 p.m.
Assist police, Lothe Street, 4:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and East Waterloo Road, 11:20 p.m.
Disturbance, Highway 12 and Highway 14, 11:46 p.m.
Jan. 14
Assist police, Deerfield Road, 12:57 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 Sunset Court, 9:03 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:06 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 3:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 4:23 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:52 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:22 p.m.
Jan. 15
Check person, 500 Plaza Drive, 1:17 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:58 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:11 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:12 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 800 block of Sherman Drive, 11:10 a.m.
Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 11:36 a.m.
Assist police, 800 block of Sherman Drive, 12:05 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, William Street, 2:22 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:21 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:18 p.m.
Jan. 16
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 1:43 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:40 p.m.
Jan. 17
Accident property damage, Madison Street, 2:33 a.m.
Accident hit and run, 700 block of Main Street, 9:02 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 1:37 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 4:39 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:19 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Canal Road, 8:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:39 p.m.
Jan. 18
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:06 a.m.
Found person, 500 block of Main Street, 7:53 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:06 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:12 p.m.
