Marshall Village Administrator Adam Ruechel was named as a finalist Oct. 2 for the city of Platteville’s city manager position.
He is among three candidates, which also includes Richard Downey, Kronenwetter Village Administrator, and Clinton Langreck, Green County Human Resources Director. According to the city’s website, a total of 30 people submitted application materials.
The three were set to visit Platteville Oct. 9 and 10 to interview for the city manager position.
Ruechel began his time with Marshall on May 29, 2017 following the resignation of Sue Peck.
Prior to his time in the village, Ruechel was as assistant to the administrator for the Village of Hobart and a financial analyst for IOD incorporated.
Former Platteville City Manager Karen Kurt announced in July her resignation to take on the role of executive director of the East Central Iowa Council of Governments. The municipality posted the job position two months later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.