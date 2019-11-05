Attorney General Josh Kaul recently announced the Drug Take Back Day, held on Oct. 26, in Wisconsin had a total collection of 60,472 lbs. Wisconsin had the second largest collection in the nation this October, beating the California in the biannual drug collection.
“This successful Drug Take Back collection reflects the commitment of people across the state to fighting substance abuse,” said Kaul. “Thanks to the many Wisconsinites who are helping to prevent unused and unwanted medications from being diverted.”
Statewide 280 law enforcement agencies, including Marshall, hosted Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 476 permanent drug disposal boxes - like the one in Waterloo - at law enforcement agencies across the state. These permanent drug disposal boxes are accessible year-round.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.
The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs were incinerated.
To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/.
For more information, go to www.DoseofRealityWI.gov.
