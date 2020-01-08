The number of annual permits may not have reached Marshall Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Millner’s goal, but the number of passes sold helped bring an additional $2,800 to the village.
The Marshall Village Board in late February 2019 approved charging for people to play at Bird’s Ruins disc golf course, 900 Canal Road. A season permit would be $20 and daily passes would cost $3.
According to Millner, since implementing the passes in May, the village sold 61 annual passes and 450 single day permits in 2019. There were also seven volunteer permits and five passes were given to businesses that help sell the permits for the village.
The parks and recreation director had hoped to have a few more annual passes sold.
“My goal was to have 75 permits, so technically we didn’t make that number, but I wasn’t expecting to have as many daily permits either,” he said.
As part of the implemented passes, a replacement permit would cost $10 and there were fines in place for violations. Millner said no replacement passes were issues and no tickets for violations were issued.
Millner felt the number of passes issued was not as high because the implementation began in May and did not run an entire year. Additionally, Bird’s Ruins is a more popular course to use November through February.
“I would expect January and February to be a very beneficial month and we have already sold more than half the number of annual permits for 2020 as we did for 2019,” he said.
Most of the feedback regarding the need to purchase passes was positive, Millner said. According to him, many people said the village does a good job maintaining the course and it’s understood there are costs associated with upkeep.
Permits can be purchased online at https://secure.rec1.com/WI/village-of-marshall/catalog, Glide Disc Golf Pro Shop in Madison, or by self-registration at the course.
