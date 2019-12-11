Nov. 25
Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 2:44 a.m.
Weapons offense, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 2:49 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of School Street, 8:47 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 2000 block of Darwin Road, 8:48 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 10:43 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 10:56 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:59 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 9:46 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison St., 9:49 p.m.
Nov. 26
Assist police, 200 block of Hamilton Street, 9:35 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 12:42 p.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 12:54 p.m.Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:06 p.m.Nov. 27
Attempt to locate person, Lothe Street, 10:47 a.m.
Safety hazard, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 5:44 p.m.
Nov. 28
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Street, 12:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street and Farnham Street, 3:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
Adult arrested person, Highway 19 and East Waterloo Road, 11:53 p.m.
Nov. 29
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:35 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 4:03 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:45 p.m.
Nov. 30
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:06 a.m.Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:54 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.