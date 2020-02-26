Feb. 10
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:36 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sunnyview Lane, 9:03 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:38 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:53 a.m.
Civil dispute, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 2:22 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 2:46 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Howard Street, 6:14 p.m.
Feb. 11
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 3:32 p.m.
Feb. 12
Traffic incident, School Street, 7:22 a.m.
Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:53 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of School Street, 1:26 p.m.
Accident property damage, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of Sunnyview Lane, 8:54 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
Feb. 13
Assist police, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 12:24 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Balsam Court
Accident unknown injuries, 200 block of Main Street, 8:08 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 11:25 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:46 a.m.
Feb. 14
Suspicious vehicle, Canal Road, 12:22 a.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 7:40 a.m.
Accident property damage, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:51 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Beebe Street, 10:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:37 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of 500 Plaza Drive, 4:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, Karem Drive and Highway 19, 7:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 11:14 p.m.
Feb. 15
Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 1:39 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:30 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:11 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 1:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:13 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 7:14 p.m.
Feb. 16
Suspicious person, 100 block of Main Street, 5:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 7:11 a.m.
Traffic stop, Freidel Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 12:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 12:48 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 700 block of Rosewood Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
