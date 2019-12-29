Marshall Scholarship Foundation recently received a pleasant surprise when Marshall School District Business Manager Bob Chady donated an 18-year-old car through CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services).
He described the vehicle as “18 years old, pushing 168,000 miles, was rusting bad and had a number of other issues.”
Within a month of Chady’s car donation, Bonnie Ernst, president of Marshall Scholarship Foundation received an email that a check was being mailed for the donation.
Even a car that seemed destined for parts, resulted in a timely donation to benefit Marshall scholarship recipients.
CARS accepts most cars, trucks, trailers, boats, RV's, motorcycles, off road vehicles, heavy equipment, and other motorized vehicles.
Chady said donating the car worked out well for him and he was happy to share his experience to encourage/promote others to consider doing the same.
Marshall Scholarship Foundation was established in 2004. In the past 15 years, the foundation has provided more than 300 scholarships totaling over $200,000. The foundation has many resources that can be accessed to help work with potential donors who have items they are considering donating, such as vehicles, real estate, stocks, bonds, life insurance, and more.
Anyone interested in donating to or volunteering for Marshall Scholarship Foundation should contact Ernst at PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com or any board member to discuss options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.