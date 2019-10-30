Oct. 14
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:33 a.m.
Missing adult, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:19 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:21 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:27 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:13 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 5:13 p.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 300 block of Fir Lane, 6:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:16 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 9:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
Oct. 15
Assist police, Monroe Street, 1:06 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 3:04 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:10 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:58 a.m.
Disturbance – unwanted person, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:18 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 10:02 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of School Street, 11:07 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of School Street, 1:50 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:50 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:03 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Madison Street, 3:54 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 11:51 p.m.
Oct. 16
Suspicious vehicle, Cody Circle, 2:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:37 a.m.
Accident property damage, 100 block of Main Street, 7:43 a.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Main Street, 7:56 a.m.
Violation of court order, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:33 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Main Street, 12:21 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 12:41 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of School Street, 1:08 p.m.Traffic complaint/investigation, School Street, 1:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:11 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 151 and Highway VV, 11:54 p.m.
Oct. 17
Assist K-9, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:47 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:03 p.m.
Animal bite, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 1:31 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:58 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Porter Street, 3:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:36 p.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:37 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Main Street, 7:49 p.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 9:46 p.m.
Oct. 18
Attempt to locate person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 8:23 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:24 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:01 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:27 p.m.
Civil dispute, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:27 p.m.Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:18 p.m.
Alarm, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 6:20 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19, 11:11 p.m.
Oct. 19
Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated arrest/intoxicated driver, Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
Residential burglary, 400 block of Overlook Terrace, 1:29 a.m.
Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated arrest/intoxicated driver, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:33 a.m.
Theft, 700 block of Main Street, 8:41 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:45 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 11:09 p.m.Oct. 20
Assist fire/EMS, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:48 a.m.
