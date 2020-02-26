Jan. 7
Assist public; report of unknown subject entering residence while juvenile was home. Officer made contact at residence and spoke with neighbors. Suspect was located. Suspect was known by family members. Family will speak with suspect.
Assist human services; report of juvenile with possible suicidal thoughts. Officer spoke with juvenile. Human services contacted for follow up assistance.
Jan. 10
Receive information; subject wished to report issue with apartment building main door as it was not closing properly. Officer took information.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Jan. 14
Speeding in school zone; officer observed subject speeding in school zone and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Burglary to residence; report of subject entering residence and then leaving. After subject left, resident checked bedroom subject was in and found item missing. Officer took information, made contact with suspect. Suspect arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
Jan. 15
Assist Dane County; officer requested to assist in locating possible suicidal subject for Dane County. Officer assisted.
Jan. 16
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Jan. 17
Operate without insurance; subject was issued a warning to show proof of insurance to get warning cleared. Subject has not cleared warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
