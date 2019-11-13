Oct. 28
Conveyance, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 9:46 a.m.Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:37 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:32 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:52 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 800 block of Sherman Drive, 12:36 p.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:53 p.m.Serving legal papers, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 8:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 10:14 p.m.
Oct. 29
Suspicious vehicle, Deerfield Road, 3:08 a.m.Assist police, Hubbell Street, 3:25 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:48 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of School Street, 1:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 block of Park Drive, 3:25 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Overlook Terrace, 3:51 p.m.
Sexual assault, 100 block of Farnham Street, 4:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:13 p.m.
Violation of court order, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:14 p.m.Accident unknown injuries, Pardee Street, 7:10 p.m.
Assist police, Madison Street, 11:40 p.m.
Oct. 30
Assist police, Madison Street, 12:34 a.m.
Repossession, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 19, 6:30 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:01 a.m.
Fight call, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:13 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
Oct. 31
Animal bite, 300 block of Howard Street, 6:53 a.m.
Safety hazard, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 7:36 a.m.Accident property damage, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 8:52 a.m.
Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 5:50 p.m.
Nov. 1
Assist police, 5000 block of Ridge Road, 3:15 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:35 p.m.
Child abuse, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 4 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 4:39 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 11:24 p.m.
Nov. 2
Attempt to locate person, Highway 73, 10:40 a.m.Accident hit and run, 700 block of Main Street, 11:24 a.m.
Civil dispute, Lothe Street, 12:13 p.m.Traffic stop, Highway 19, 3:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 6:58 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 7:39 p.m.
Assist police, Highway TT, 10:25 p.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road, 12:11 a.m.
Civil dispute, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 3:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 6:30 p.m.
