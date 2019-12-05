Tis the season for visits from Santa and holiday festivities, and Marshall and Waterloo are prepared to offer events filled with plenty of Christmas cheer.
This week, voting in the first Light It Up Marshall decorating will take place by a panel of local residents selected by the Marshall Community Engagement Group. People are invited to check out the decorated locations as well.
According to Debbie Frigo, the following addresses have been submitted to the contest: 406 School St., 404 School St., 302 School St., 388 Juniper Lane, 157 Blue Spruce Lane, 187 Evergreen Blvd., 119 W. Main St., 224 Merrick Terrace, 237 Merrick Terrace, 310 Harvest Court, 636 Water Tower Drive, 736 Water Tower Drive, 635 Meadowview Lane, 530 Rosewood Ave., 105 Lakewood Terrace, 521 Sleepy Hollow Lane, 605 Hubbell St., 449 Hubbell St., 218 Parkview Lane, 214 W. Main St., 139 N. Pardee St., 229 Farnham St., 224 Howard St., and 140 Howard St.
The top three locations will be announced Monday, Dec. 9 when Santa visits the Marshall Fire Station, 119 Industrial Drive. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the location from 4-7 p.m. where children and families can get their pictures taken with the couple. Santa will also have gifts for all those who visit him at the station. There will be complimentary cookies, popcorn and beverages at the event.
Santa at the Fire Station will also be the last opportunity for people to donate to the Marshall Community Toy Drive. All donations will be given to Marshall area families. More information can be found online at www.facebook.com/MarshallAreaBusinessAssociation.
Following the visit from the jolly old elf, the Marshall Fire Department will light the annual Love Lights Tree, located on the fire station property, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The deadline to make a $5 donation to remember or honor someone special at the tree lighting is Friday, Dec. 6. Forms can be found online at http://www.marshallfiredepartment.org/love-light-tree.html and at Marshall Community Library, Farmers & Merchants State Bank – Marshall branch, Tom’s Guns and The Fox Bar & Grill. Forms and donations should be mailed to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 430, Marshall, WI 53559. Visit www.marshallfiredepartment.org/love-light-tree.html for more information.
Area festivities continue Saturday, Dec. 14 with the annual Waterloo/Marshall Holiday Parade. This year’s theme is ‘Christmas Down on the Farm.’ Watch as entries travel a route from the Waterloo High School to Firemen’s Park via North Monroe Street and East Dickenson Street beginning at 4:30 p.m. Following the parade, there will be meet and treat at the park pavilion where children and families can get photos with Santa and enjoy complimentary cookies.
The park will also be the site of a live auction to benefit the Waterloo/Marshall community food pantry. Food donations for the pantry will also be collected at this time. For more details about the event visit www.facebook.com/WaterlooHolidayParade.
While enjoying the parade, be sure to check out the 11 displays in Firemen’s Park as part of the second Holiday of Lights contest. People will be able to vote for their favorite by using the ballot box at the end of the route; they may also make a donation to the park at the same location. Voting is open until 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
