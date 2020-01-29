Dec. 9
Other sex offenses; complaint reports a sexual assault that occurred in June. Investigation continuing.
Domestic disturbance; while officer was speaking to subject on another complaint, subject reported a physical altercation that occurred at residence with sister the day before. After speaking to all subjects, one subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Emergency detention; report of possible suicidal subject at residence. Upon officers making contact with subject, subject continually made suicidal statements and had very erratic behavior. Human services contacted. Subject transported to hospital.
Dec. 11
Operate after suspension; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Dec. 12
Stop sign violation; officer observed vehicle approach stop sign and failed to stop at stop sign. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Dec. 13
Found property; wallet turned into department that was found. Officer located owner. Wallet returned to owner on Dec. 17.
Dec. 14
Operating while suspended; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Dec. 15
Failure to stop; officer observed vehicle approaching stop sign and then failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Towed vehicle; vehicle had been parked on the street for an extended period of time. The vehicle was tagged for 48 hours to be removed. Vehicle was still there several days later. Vehicle was ticketed and towed from area.
Dec. 16
Drug possession; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon making contact at vehicle, officer detected the odor of marijuana. Vehicle searched and marijuana removed from vehicle. Report to be forwarded to drug task force for charges.
Truancy; report of juvenile walking out of school without prior permission and refused to return when advised to do so by staff. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Runaway juvenile; report of juvenile leaving residence without permission and has not returned. Officer took information and juvenile entered into the system.
Emergency detention; report of a juvenile exhibiting violent behavior at school and needing transport to medical facility. Officer made contact at school. Contact made with human services on placement.
