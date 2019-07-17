A Marshall man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Court on July 15 for charges related to a high-speed chase.
Vincent Artis, 31, is being charged with a felony count of trying to flee or elude a police officer. If convicted, he could face up to 3 ½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to reports, a Waupun police officer stopped the vehicle Artis was operating July 12 on Highway 151 at approximately 10:20 p.m. The officer told Artis he was driving 81 mph in a 65 mph zone. The suspect reportedly said he was driving 70 mph. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Artis for his driver’s license.
Artis reportedly acknowledged the officer, then sped off from the traffic stop heading south on Highway 151. The officer pursued the suspect as he headed toward Beaver Dam with the vehicle reaching speeds of 105 to 116 mph.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Beaver Dam Police placed spike stips on Highway 151 near Highway B. Artis’ vehicle was stopped due to the spike strips and he was taken into custody.
In addition to the felony charge, Artis is also facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
