March 2
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:15 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:11 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:29 a.m.
Suspicious person, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 12:05 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 3:29 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:36 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 6:18 p.m.
Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 7:40 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:06 p.m.
Death investigation, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:09 p.m.
PNB/AED response, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:10 p.m.
March 3
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:21 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:36 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:42 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:44 a.m.
Traffic incident, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:19 a.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of School Street, 12:46 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 1:05 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:06 p.m.
March 4
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:37 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3 p.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:22 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Lakewood Boulevard, 10:58 p.m.
March 5
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive, 4:41 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:16 p.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:24 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 10:26 p.m.
March 6
Threats complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:09 a.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of School Street, 2 p.m.
Civil dispute, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 4:02 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:14 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 200 block of Lothe Road, 7:34 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 8:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 9:08 p.m.
March 7
Attempt to locate person, 300 block of Freidel Drive, 8:54 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:40 a.m.
Check person, Blue Spruce Lane, 4:55 p.m.
Assist police, Highway TT, 5:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:05 p.m.
March 8
Civil dispute, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 8:26 a.m.
Animal bite, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:09 p.m.
