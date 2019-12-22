Janessa Henning is excited to say it will only be days – instead of months – until the new fitness center in the Waterloo High School opens to the public.
“I can’t quite put my thumb on an exact day yet,” she said. “We’re just waiting for a few more things.”
While final adjustments are made, most of the fitness center space is ready for use, featuring the same equipment a person would find in a commercial gym.
“We’re a real deal now,” Henning, the director of the fitness center and pool, said. “It’s all brand new (equipment).”
There is a plethora of exercise machines purchased for the new space - treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes, upright bikes, a climbmill, a self-propelled treadmill, spin bikes, rowing machines, a leg press, a shoulder press, a chest press, an ab/back press, an abductor/adductor, a lat pull down, and a functional trainer.
One piece of equipment Henning is especially excited to have is the scifit; she describes it as a recumbent stepper that is beneficial for people who have arthritis or had a knee or hip replacement.
“You don’t do a full revolution with your knees like on a bike – you go back and forth like a stepper,” she said. “But the best part of the whole thing is you can slide the seat off and you can wheel a wheelchair in so it’s really great and we can accommodate all sorts of kiddos with different adaptive needs.”
While the new space is being referred to as the fitness center, people can still access the free weights in the weight room as part of a fitness center membership.
Once the center opens, it will be accessible during the current posted hours. Henning said there need to be a few modifications to the entry way to the fitness area before the hours can be expanded.
Two weeks ago, the center offered a sneak peek that Henning said allowed the community to see what the district has been up to the last few months.
“We’re really building a ton of excitement in the community,” Henning said. “I think everybody is really looking for something of this caliber to come to town. It’s a great opportunity.”
She said the addition of the fitness center has allowed the district to create an environment that can cater to very young children who can take swimming lessons to older members of the community who will be able to use the pool and fitness center.
With the new fitness center comes changes to the classes offered; they will now be offered as part of a membership instead of tracked using a punch card system. The center director said Zumba and boot camp will continue and soon parent and child yoga, gentle flow yoga, and safe and strong will be available. The safe and strong class will cater to seniors and help them work on fall prevention and balance, Henning said.
She is excited to get more community members to use the fitness center and recently unveiled a promotion where for each fitness membership purchased people can get a free pool membership for the same value; for example, if someone buys a three-month family fitness center membership, they would receive a three-month family pool membership.
“We’re finally be able to see the fruit of our labor,” Henning said. “We’re so excited to see the excitement on folks’ faces when they are able to come in and see what we’re working on and all of the different options we have to get fit and be healthy.”
