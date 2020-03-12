According to the Waterloo School District website, all middle school and high school athletic contests have been canceled for the month of March at the Waterloo School District. Students will still be allowed to practice.
The district will also be releasing information later this evening regarding a potentially modified school schedule for the coming weeks due to coronavirus.
