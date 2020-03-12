Feb. 24
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:28 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Meadowview Court, 7:51 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:11 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:11 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 11:58 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 1:03 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 1:13 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 2:49 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 3 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 3:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 5:26 p.m.
Suspicious person, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 10:23 p.m.
Feb. 25
Traffic stop, Highway T, 7:52 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:31 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Porter Street, 9:45 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 3:01 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 4:04 p.m.
Fraud, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:09 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Springview Drive, 7:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 9 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 11:15 p.m.
Feb. 26
Assist police, Highway TT, 10:23 a.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 12:50 p.m.
Violation of court order, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:03 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:14 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 9:36 p.m.
Feb. 27
Traffic complaint/investigation, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 5:15 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 9:27 a.m.
Weapons offense, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:10 p.m.
Disturbance, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:53 p.m.
Safety hazard, Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:49 p.m.
Feb. 28
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:24 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 12:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 12:11 p.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Beebe Street, 4:44 p.m.
Feb. 29
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 3:26 p.m.
Traffic stop, Canal Road, 11:38 p.m.
March 1
Assist police, Highway 12 and Rodney Road, 2:13 a.m.
Alarm, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 12:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 4:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 5:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 6:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 8:20 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:24 p.m.
